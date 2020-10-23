1/1
William T. Houser Sr.
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas Houser Sr., 88, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1932, in New Kensington, son of the late Rev. George Houser and Katie Mae Stoudemire. William was a graduate of Ken-Hi Class of 1950 and worked as a crane operator at Allegheny Ludlum for over 40 years. He was the former choir director at First Church of God and loved singing. He enjoyed laughing and joking with others, bowling,tennis, playing cards, maintaining his pool, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Synobia Lee Howell Houser; children, William T. Houser Jr., of New Kensington, Keith Houser, of Greensburg, Earl (Lynn) Houser, of Charlotte, N.C., Cindy Houser, of Stafford, Va., Synobia Houser, of Stafford, Va., and Joy (Dwaine) Eley, of New Kensington; 19 grandchildren, Garrett (Melinda), Bryant (Michelle), and Shanna Houser, Sarah (Franz), Kacey (Sam), Lauren, Jordan, Macaughlan, Kieran, Timothy, Maireade, and Callaghan Byrne-Houser, Lacey (Kevin) Witcher, Ryan Houser, Kamerin and Isaiah Eley, Ethan (Leilani) Jones-Houser, Ryen (Quandera) Thomas, and Jessica Houser; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Linda) Houser Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alma, George Jr., Grady, Belfort, Mary, Birdalee, Clarence, John, Robert, Howard, Ruby, and James Sr. Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a celebration of William's life will follow at 11:15 am. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:15 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved