William Thomas Houser Sr., 88, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1932, in New Kensington, son of the late Rev. George Houser and Katie Mae Stoudemire. William was a graduate of Ken-Hi Class of 1950 and worked as a crane operator at Allegheny Ludlum for over 40 years. He was the former choir director at First Church of God and loved singing. He enjoyed laughing and joking with others, bowling,tennis, playing cards, maintaining his pool, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Synobia Lee Howell Houser; children, William T. Houser Jr., of New Kensington, Keith Houser, of Greensburg, Earl (Lynn) Houser, of Charlotte, N.C., Cindy Houser, of Stafford, Va., Synobia Houser, of Stafford, Va., and Joy (Dwaine) Eley, of New Kensington; 19 grandchildren, Garrett (Melinda), Bryant (Michelle), and Shanna Houser, Sarah (Franz), Kacey (Sam), Lauren, Jordan, Macaughlan, Kieran, Timothy, Maireade, and Callaghan Byrne-Houser, Lacey (Kevin) Witcher, Ryan Houser, Kamerin and Isaiah Eley, Ethan (Leilani) Jones-Houser, Ryen (Quandera) Thomas, and Jessica Houser; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Linda) Houser Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alma, George Jr., Grady, Belfort, Mary, Birdalee, Clarence, John, Robert, Howard, Ruby, and James Sr. Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a celebration of William's life will follow at 11:15 am. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. rossgwalker.com
.