William V. "Bill" Shaner, 88, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born March 8, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Verne Shaner and Pauline (Copeland) Shaner. Bill was a 1949 graduate of Washington Township High School, and served our country with the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He was a self-employed builder under his company name, William V. Shaner Builders, and built close to 300 homes over the years. Bill was an avid softball player and member of the Murrysville team with the Senior League in Penn Hills. The team was very successful, winning many titles, and traveling the United States to participate in tournaments. Bill was a huge fan of Pittsburgh sports, inappropriate jokes and behavior, and loved chocolate, especially Hershey bars. He enjoyed walking at Northmoreland Park, and loved talking to people, as it seemed Bill knew just about everyone. Bill was a very religious person, even though he was not a member of a church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Janice Shaner. Bill is survived by his son, Thomas R. "Tom" (Jessica) Shaner, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Isabella and Kadence; stepgrandchildren, Devin (Lachelle), Shea and Destiny; stepgreat-grandson, Zeke; brother, George (Michael Philopena) Shaner, of Greensburg; longtime companion, Donna Keller, of Scottdale; and the beloved family greyhound, Blue.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in the funeral home, with Monsignor Larry Kulick officiating. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will take place at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to a in his memory. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019