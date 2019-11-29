Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Shaner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William V. Shaner


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William V. Shaner Obituary
William V. "Bill" Shaner, 88, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born March 8, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Verne Shaner and Pauline (Copeland) Shaner. Bill was a 1949 graduate of Washington Township High School, and served our country with the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He was a self-employed builder under his company name, William V. Shaner Builders, and built close to 300 homes over the years. Bill was an avid softball player and member of the Murrysville team with the Senior League in Penn Hills. The team was very successful, winning many titles, and traveling the United States to participate in tournaments. Bill was a huge fan of Pittsburgh sports, inappropriate jokes and behavior, and loved chocolate, especially Hershey bars. He enjoyed walking at Northmoreland Park, and loved talking to people, as it seemed Bill knew just about everyone. Bill was a very religious person, even though he was not a member of a church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Janice Shaner. Bill is survived by his son, Thomas R. "Tom" (Jessica) Shaner, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Isabella and Kadence; stepgrandchildren, Devin (Lachelle), Shea and Destiny; stepgreat-grandson, Zeke; brother, George (Michael Philopena) Shaner, of Greensburg; longtime companion, Donna Keller, of Scottdale; and the beloved family greyhound, Blue.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in the funeral home, with Monsignor Larry Kulick officiating. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will take place at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to a in his memory. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -