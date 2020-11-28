1/1
William W. "Bill" Smith, 93, of Fawn Township, passed away at home Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1927, in Tarentum, to the late Newton H. and Mildred (Trout) Smith. Bill lived most of his life in Fawn Township and was of the Protestant faith. He worked for his father-in-law at W.C. Van Thiel Trucking, also Penn Builders in Tarentum; and as owner-operator he worked for Costal Tanklines, Interstate Trucking, Breman's Transfer, Fleming Transport and Heilman's Pavement. Bill enjoyed his garage work and socializing with his friends. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, B. Irene (Van Thiel) Smith; sons, Daniel L. (Cindy) Smith, and David M. (Nancy J.) Smith, both of Fawn Township, and Dennis J. Smith, of Kennedy Township; and grandchildren, Christy Jones, of Frazer Township, Jonathan Smith, of Boston, Mass., Daniel J. (Lacy) Smith, of Fawn Township, and Andrew T. (Genevieve) Smith, of Natrona Heights. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Ruth, Josie and Logan Smith. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Albert N. and Howard C. Smith; and daughter-in-law, Barbara L. (Christy) Smith. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.
