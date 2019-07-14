William "Bill" Zulawinski, 72, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born July 27, 1946, in Arnold, Bill was the son of the late Raymond and Mary (Hines) Zulawinski. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy (Timura) Zulawinski; his children, Shannon and Jesse; and his beloved granddaughter, Aubree Gentile. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bob" (surviving spouse Sandy) Zulawinski. Bill proudly served in the Navy in Vietnam. He loved to cook family meals on Sunday, fish, building projects for his children and granddaughter and working with his hands. Bill worked 34 years at Allegheny Ludlum before retiring. He loved spending time with his dog, Buster.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a blessing service at 7:30 p.m., at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Interment will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with military honors.

Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 14, 2019