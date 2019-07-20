Willis "Will" Merle Croyle, 93, of Upper Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the morning. He was born Oct. 18, 1925, in New Kensington to the late Hamilton and Sarah Richey Croyle. Will was a 1943 graduate of Ken-Hi and also attended the University of Chicago's Naval Training School (signal and radio), where he became certified as a signalman. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS North Carolina as a signalman from October 1943 to December 1945. Will was an avid golfer, playing at Oak Lake Golf Course every Tuesday. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. Will is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pearl Louise Bickerstaff Croyle; children, Randy M. (Lori) Croyle, of Michigan, Diane L. ( Dr. Adam) Wasserman, of Gettysburg, Joni C. (Michael) Martinec, of Texas, and Bruce E. (Kathy) Croyle, of Pittsburgh; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Melvina Lessig, Leslie Croyle, June Frank, Ruby Riggle, and his twin, Willard Croyle.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. The Rev. Sharon Waltenbaugh will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

