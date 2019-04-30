Wilma E. (Sorenson) Petit, 83, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Crawford County Care Center, Saegertown. She was born Sept. 5, 1935, in New Kensington to the late William and Gladys Stewart Sorenson. Wilma was a 1953 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She worked in the accounting and melt shop offices at Braeburn Alloy Steel. Wilma also did bookkeeping for many years for the VFW Post 894 in Natrona Heights. Wilma was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Brackenridge. She enjoyed reading and enjoyed staying in touch with her family via texting. Wilma is survived by her daughter, Margie A. Tucci, of Edinboro; stepdaughters, Janine (Ralph) Greenwood, of Reston, Va., and Jocelyn (Robert) Sanders, of Chapin, S.C.; three granddaughters, Meghan Bean, Samantha Short and Elizabeth Sanders; two great-granddaughters, Mykenzie and Kaelynn Bean; sister, Gladys Sorenson, of Natrona Heights; niece, Barbara Johnson; and her nephew, William (Joanne) Johnson. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Petit, on June 2, 2011; and by her sister, Martha L. Johnson.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with her pastor, the Rev. Greg Spencer, officiating. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Contributions in memory of Wilma may be made to the Community Library of Allegheny Valley, 1522 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary