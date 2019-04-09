Wilma L. (Heath) Yingling, 94, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at home. She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Butler to the late William H. and May (Kummer) Heath. Wilma lived the past 40 years in Brackenridge and prior to that, Tarentum. She was employed by and retired from G.C. Murphy's in Natrona Heights. She was of the Presbyterian faith and a 1942 graduate of Butler High School. Wilma enjoyed her grandchildren, family and friends. She loved crocheting, quilting, crafting, and her card club, and was an excellent seamstress. Survivors include her daughters, Debbie L. (Raymond) Kerr, of Tarentum, and Cindy L. Walters, of Lower Burrell; three grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings Charles V. Heath, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; Eugene L. Heath, of Aurora, Mo.; and Lois (Joseph) Raducz, of McKnight, Butler. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Leroy Yingling, in 1995; grandson, Sgt. First Class Raymond B. Kerr, in 2010; son-in-law, Michael G. Walters, in 2013; brother, William E. Heath; and sisters Luella McCall and Pearl Gilboux.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at 11 a.m. in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with her nephew, Pastor Alex Raducz, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary