Wilma P. Hamilton, 85, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Monongahela to the late George and Pauline (Anthony) Pepke. Wilma lived most of her life in Natrona and Brackenridge, where she was a homemaker. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of PNA, Natrona, Brackenridge American Legion Auxiliary and Lower Burrell VFW Post 92 Legion Auxiliary. Wilma enjoyed bingo, visiting casinos, traveling, crossword puzzles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Survivors include her children, William T. Griffin, of Zephyrhills, Fla., Sherry Keener and the late Bruse Keener, of Brackenridge, Judith (John Maudhuit) Griffin, of Brackenridge, Thomas Griffin, of Penn Hills, Audrey (Thomas) Tomei, of Port Charlotte, Fla., Robert (Betsy Westover) Griffin, of Natrona Heights, and Russell Hamilton, of Pittsburgh; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Alex Pepke, of Florida; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth McCartney, of Brackenridge; and two nephews, Joseph and David Ero. Wilma also leaves behind numerous close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hamilton; first husband, William Griffin; brothers, George Pepke Jr. and Edward Pepke; stepson, Brian Hamilton; and grandson, Russell Hamilton Jr.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery, Allegheny Township.

Family suggests contribution to the American Breast Cancer Society or the Animal Rescue League. Visit dusterfh.com.