Wilma Mathewson Pressau, 90, of Cabot, formerly of Evans City, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born May 30, 1929, in Bairdford, she was a daughter of the late William Mathewson and Emily Major Mathewson. She went to elementary school in Bairdford. She attended West Deer High School, graduating in 1947. She was a graduate of the Pennsylvania College for Women, now Chatham University, in Pittsburgh, with a bachelor's in elementary education, graduating with high honors in 1951. Wilma attended graduate school at the University of Pittsburgh and received her permanent teaching certificate in 1954. Wilma taught school in Tarentum; West Deer Township; Fayetteville, N.C.; and Seneca Valley in Harmony, Pa. She is a member of Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian (PCA) in Valencia. Her church responsibilities over the years included Sunday school teacher, Good News club leader and Christian Education Committee member. Wilma attended PCA general assemblies in several cities. Wilma enjoyed opera, musicals, traveling, history, hospitality, reading, theology and education. Surviving are her loving husband, Jean-Pierre Pressau, who she married Aug. 15, 1952; her sons, Martin (Sandra) Pressau and Paul (Christine) Pressau; her daughter, Miriam (late Jeff) Hixon; grandchildren, Tatiana Pressau, Jacquelyn Pressau, Arielle (Brent) Buccine, Desiree Pressau, Megan Hixon, Jacob Hixon and Julia (Steve) Fleck; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Gospel Fellowship (PCA), 161 McFann Road, with Pastor Matthew Everhard and Pastor David O'Leary officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Butler County, 138 E. Jefferson St., No. 1, Butler PA, 16001; Gospel Fellowship, 161 McFann Road, Valencia, PA 16059; or the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.