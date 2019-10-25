|
|
Wilmer L. "Lobby" Small, 90, of Vandergrift, passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Quality of Life Services, Apollo. Born April 5, 1929, in Collinsville, Ala., Lobby had lived in Vandergrift all of his adult life. A veteran of the Navy, he had served as a seaman on the USS Philippine Sea CV-47. He was a freelance writer, writing articles for magazines and newspapers. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lillian Walker Small; a sister, Jane L. Whaley; and a brother, Howard Small.
At his request, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019