Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmer Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmer L. Small


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilmer L. Small Obituary
Wilmer L. "Lobby" Small, 90, of Vandergrift, passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Quality of Life Services, Apollo. Born April 5, 1929, in Collinsville, Ala., Lobby had lived in Vandergrift all of his adult life. A veteran of the Navy, he had served as a seaman on the USS Philippine Sea CV-47. He was a freelance writer, writing articles for magazines and newspapers. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lillian Walker Small; a sister, Jane L. Whaley; and a brother, Howard Small.
At his request, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now