Winnifred M. Truax died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, after a long illness. She was born June 18, 1936, in New Kensington, to the late Chester Norman Sr. and Zillah McCulley Truax. Winnie, as she was popularly known, graduated from Plum High School and held both bachelor of science and master of science degrees from then Indiana State Teacher's College. She taught biology and general science in the New Kensington school system for 30-plus years. After retirement, she volunteered at the library, including chairing their very popular book sale. Winnie was an avid gardener; she replaced her front lawn with a beautiful garden. Winnie is survived by her brother, Dave Truax, of Upper St. Clair; and her sister, EJ Truax, of Washington, D.C. In addition to her parents, her brother, Chester Norman Truax Jr., and sisters, Stella Mildred Truax and Harriett Lodge Truax preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Winnie's home, 157 Glenview Drive, New Kensington. Friends and students of Winnie are encouraged to join and share memories, snacks and drinks. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019