W.J. "Joe" Masters, 91, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Born Nov. 11, 1927, in Beech Bottom, W.Va., Joe grew up near Kittanning and was training to be a Navy fighter pilot when World War II ended. He graduated with a B.S. in metallurgical engineering from Grove City College and worked for U.S. Steel until retiring to Phoenix in 1989. He remained a Steelers and Penn State fan, even after moving to Arizona. An avid golfer, bowler and desert lover, Joe also volunteered over many years at the Phoenix Zoo and the Heard Museum Indian Fair and Market. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Jansen) Masters, in 1981. Joe is survived by his two sons, Jeff and Greg; their wives, Rosann and Sharon; and four grandchildren, Evan, Cassandra, Ethan and Austin.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lenape Heights Golf Resort, 950 Golf Course Road, Ford City, PA 16226. If attending, please RSVP to Jeff Masters at [email protected] or by phone to 630-632-3362.

Donations may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019