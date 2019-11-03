|
|
Yolanda "Plum" (DiGirolamo) Drury, 93, of Brackenridge, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Applewood Personal Care Home, Brackenridge. She was born Jan. 2, 1926, in Brackenridge, to the late Emidio and Catherine Mattioli DiGirolamo. Plum was a 1943 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She worked for several years as an operator for Bell Telephone in Tarentum, then later for West Penn Manufacture and Supply in Brackenridge. Plum was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and will be forever known for her sense of humor. Plum is survived by her children, Jane Marie (Rich) Evans, of Lower Burrell, and Alan Schreckengost, of Brackenridge; grandson, Alan (Carolyn) Schreckengost, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; brother, Joseph DiGirolamo, of Brackenridge; sister, Florence Bartkowski, of Natrona Heights; and by many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, Plum was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Drury; brothers, Mario, Frank and Raymond DiGirolamo; and by her sisters, Ida DiGirolamo, Anita Stellitano and Jane Scovern.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a parting prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019