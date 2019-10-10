|
Yolanda "Nana" Saldamarco, 97, of Ross Township, formerly of East Liberty, died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, following complications resulting from a car accident. She was wife of the late Alfred M. Saldamarco Sr.; mother of Ralph J. (Shirley) Saldamarco, Joann Criscella and Alfred M. Saldamarco Jr.; grandmother of Lynda (Gregg) Fischer, Michael (Nicole) Saldamarco and Andrea Criscella; and great-grandmother of Angelina, Christiana and Martina Saldamarco, Aletta and Alaina Fischer, and Dameon and Mikella Demiff. She is also survived and loved by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Tannarome, Domenic Franco, Helen Signore and Angeline DeSarno. Nana devoted her love and life to her family and was cherished by all who knew her.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Funeral prayers will take place at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Irenaeus Church, across the street from the funeral home. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery will follow Mass.
Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019