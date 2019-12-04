|
Yvonne E. Johnson, 63, of Vandergrift, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in her residence. Born Oct. 29, 1956, in Holly, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Floyd Edward and Margaret Irene Shields Young. Yvonne had been employed by the Vandergrift Borough as a school crossing guard. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, collecting ornamental pigs and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Sean Contrael and Jeffrey (Natalee) Contrael, both of Ford City; three grandchildren, Mackenzie and Alex Contrael and Sashien Sharpe; two sisters, Rosalee Wofford, of Michigan, and Peggy (Daniel) Strickler, of Illinois; and two brothers, Wayne (Judy) Young, of Michigan, and Albert Young, of Illinois. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George O. Johnson; a brother, John Young; and a sister, Rosemary Radovitch.
At the request of the family, services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019