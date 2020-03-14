Home

Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
Yvonne G. Ross


1939 - 2020
Yvonne G. Ross Obituary
Yvonne Glee Ross, 81, of Buffalo Township, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Yvonne was born Jan. 22, 1939, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Jean (Mueller) and Martin E. McClure. She was of the Protestant faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Yvonne volunteered as a receptionist at Allegheny Valley Hospital for several years. She lived her life caring for others and always had a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved hosting the holidays. She was an animal lover as well, especially her cats. Yvonne is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Tim) Zellsman, of Buffalo Township, and Kathy Settlemire, of Mars; three sons, Harry A. (Penny) Ross, of Buffalo Township, Alan J. Ross, of South Buffalo Township, and Robert M. Ross, of Buffalo Township. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Donald (Jean) McClure, of Buffalo Township, David McClure, of Buffalo Township, and Richard McClure, of Butler. Besides her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell L. Ross Sr.; two sons, Wendell Ross Jr. and Ronald Ross; sisters, Dianne Shaw and Arlene Kneiss; and her brother, Damon McClure. Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, in the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Walker officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 400 Penn Center Blvd. No. 524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
