Yvonne R. Bentz, 71, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Forest View Skilled Nursing Center in Erie, after being ill for the past two years. She was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Bradford, Pa., daughter of the late Raymond J Bertolet and Emma E. (Witmer) Bertolet Sessions. Yvonne was raised in Tarentum and also resided in Allegheny Township, and enjoyed her retirement home in Gettysburg. She was a homemaker, of the Presbyterian faith, and member of DAR. Yvonne graduated in 1967 from Tarentum High School and attended Slippery Rock University. She enjoyed reading and genealogy. Yvonne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and her family was her world. Survivors include her daughters, Lynae E. (Gregory) Menet, of Blandon, Pa., and Leanne A. (Eric) Carlson, of Erie; and grandchildren, Andrew and Laura Menet, of Blandon, and Lydia and Lena Carlson, of Erie. Also surviving is a brother, Edwin (Herminia Florido) Bertolet, of Redwood City, Calif. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard L. Bentz, in 2014. All services for Yvonne and burial in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough, will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 19, 2020.