Zacharia Justin Young, seven weeks old, of Vandergrift, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Oct. 16, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Survivors include his mother, Heather Gabborin, and his father, Justin Young, both of Vandergrift; one brother, Joshua Young, and four sisters, Sara Young, Anastasia Young, Briella Young and Seria Gabborin; his maternal grandfather, Victor Gabborin, of Apollo, and paternal grandparents, Rich (Rose Ann) Young, of Vandergrift. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lori Gabborin, and maternal step-grandmother, Billie Gabborin.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of services at noon Monday with their pastor, Scott Fairman, officiating, in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019