Zakkar Wolfe Brooks-Boyd, the 27 day old son of Brennan M. Brooks-Boyd and Mariah C. Gordon, of Leechburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born March 8, 2020, in Monroeville, and was loved and will be deeply missed by his family. Zakkar was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Senta Wolfe. In addition to his parents, Zakkar is survived by his sister, Xenara L. Brooks-Boyd; paternal grandmother, Nina C. Brooks, of Los Angeles, Calif.; paternal grandfather, Bryant M. Boyd, of Duquesne; maternal grandfather, Thomas Gordon, of Creighton; aunts, Senta Gordon, of Tarentum, and Keyada Kirkland, of Monroeville; and his uncle, Evan Boyd, of Montgomery, Ala. At the family's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.