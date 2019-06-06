Home

Zella Sadowski


1930 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zella Sadowski Obituary
Zella (Simpson) Sadowski, 88, of Sarver, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Quality Life Services of Sarver, Winfield Township. She was born Oct. 6, 1930, to the late William P. and Ella Walters Simpson. Zella was a member of Center United Methodist Church, in Fawn Township. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching cooking shows and spending time with her family. Zella is survived by her daughter, Paula S. (Robert) Mainhart, of Florence, Ky.; son, Timothy A. (Connie) Minich, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Victoria (Daniel) Haas, Jason (Ursula) Minich and Nathan Minich; great-grandsons, Jacob and Alan Haas and Blake, William and Donovan Minich; one great-great-grandchild; and by her brother, Jack (Marcella) Simpson, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, Zella was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Sadowski; her son, William Minich; a stillborn daughter, Anna Jean Minich; grandson, Christopher Mainhart; brothers, William, Kenneth and Alvin Simpson; and by her sisters, Martha Margaret Simpson, Major Catherine Jean Simpson, Madelyn Burns and Betty Celko.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Drew Myers. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Zella may be made to the Freeport Area Library, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 6, 2019
