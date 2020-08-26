Zigmond Nagy

Zigmond "Ziggy" Nagy, 89, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Ziggy was born in Renton a son of the late Gusty and Emily (Farkas) Nagy. He was a proud Korean Navy veteran serving on the USS Aucilla. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved to sit on the porch watching and feeding the birds. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Moore) Nagy, of Allegheny Township; his sister, Elizabeth Kulha, of Winchester, Va.; brother-in law, Charles (Linda) Moore, of Allegheny Township; and sister-in-law, Kathy Moore, of Allegheny Township. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gusty, Frank and Louis Nagy; and sisters, Marion Shyosky, Emily Bone, Julia Horvath, Agnes Zarisky and Teresa Nagy. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. We are adhering to CDC guidelines and masks are required. www.giglerfuneralhome.com
.