Zigmunt John ?Ziggie? Walkiewicz Jr., died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 87. Ziggie was born June 4, 1933, in Natrona, where he met and married his wife of 64 years, Helen (Borowski). Ziggie spent his formative years in that area of Pennsylvania, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh after serving in the Army (Intelligence), stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. Surviving family members include his wife, Helen; daughters, Cheryl Speck, Lynn Walkiewicz, and Pamela Hiser, and their spouses, Jon Speck and Todd Hiser. Other descendants include grandchildren, Julia (Speck) Scott, Jon Speck, and Ryan and Megan Hiser; and great-grandchildren, Lilly and Cora Scott. Siblings include Mary Ann (Walkiewicz) Stollar, Joseph Walkiewicz, and Barbara (Walkiewicz) Walsh (deceased); and in-laws, Dorothy (Borowski) Fink and Geraldine (Borowski) Reiff. Ziggie began his professional career at PPG Industries in Pittsburgh, working in engineering and sales, eventually rising to the position of Plant Manager/ Fiberglass Division in Shelbyville, Ind. Branching out on his own, he founded and held various positions at companies in Ohio until culminating his career as president-owner of Clamco Corp. while living in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, before retiring. A lifetime member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police, and Natrona Fire Department #1, he also served and supported other civic organizations such as the United Fund, Knights of Columbus, and the Elks Lodge. Ziggie was also a lector/commentator at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for decades. Ziggie enjoyed his family and friends and will leave many lively memories for them. He loved to fish, golf, and travel, and above all, loved to tell stories about his adventures over a glass of good scotch. Friends received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME, 16381 Chillicothe Rd. (Rt. 306), Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 (2.5 miles north of Rt. 422), where social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 496 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Cremation to follow, and Ziggie will be interred at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Tarentum at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 496 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023, the University of Pittsburgh, or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2020.