Zora R. (Parison) Carroll, 82, of Cherry Valley, formerly of Curtisville, West Deer Township, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born Nov. 9, 1937, in Clinton Township, to the late John and Anna (Poivchak) Parison. Zora grew up in Clinton Township attending Mars High School. She also received her bachelors in nursing from CCAC, as well as an associate degree in religious studies. Zora worked as a Registered Nurse for Allegheny General Hospital in the Cardiac Unit for more than 18 years. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford, a life member of West Deer VFD No. 1, Culmerville and the Order of Franciscans, Pittsburgh. Zora was one of the original volunteer EMTs for West Deer EMS. She also taught CCD at St. Victor Church and sung in the church choir. Zora enjoyed gardening, baking though enjoyed spending time with her family the most. Survivors include her children, Dr. Peter J. (Regina) Carroll Jr., of Willow Grove, Pa., David J. (Mary Kay) Carroll, of Bridgeville, James M. (Judy) Carroll, of Harrison, Thomas P. Carroll, of Canonsburg, Mark A. (Kelly) Carroll, of Curtisville, Helen Ann (David) Reedy, of Fairmont, W.Va., and Barbara J. (Robert) Buonaspina, of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Autumn Turk, Zachary, Chad Reedy, Shawn, Christopher, Heather, Peter, Mikyla, Morgan, Kami, Vincent, Kayden and Molly; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Avery, Addison, Kaitlyn, Riley, Margaret, Christopher, Hunter and Kaylee; and siblings, Mildred Varos, Alice "Sherry" Davis and Eva Varos, all of Florida, John (Jane) Parison, of Sarver, Nancy Beidenbach, of Nevada, Michael and Nicholas Parison, both of Butler, Antoinette Fletcher, of Ohio, Joseph Parison, of Mars, and Mary (Donald) Eyth, of Houston, Texas. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, who she married June 24, 1954, Peter J. Carroll Sr.; and her siblings, Helen Cole, Diana Beidenbach, Mary Parison and Thomas Parison. Due to the recent change in covid-19 regulations, limiting the number of people to 25, a private family visitation will be held and a private family funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating, Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be sent to West Deer VFD No. 1, 1520 Saxonburg Blvd., Tarentum, PA 15084. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
