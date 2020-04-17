Michelle Johnston-MacDonald 03-10-1967 - 03-06-2020 Michelle, 52, lost her battle to cancer which took her life way to soon. Survived by daughter Miakoda Keating, son Nikko Chandler, sisters Ann MacDonald and Tiera Jo Goodrow, brother Tony Goodrow. Preceded in death by mother Sheila Goodrow, son Matthew Wilson, many cousins, and even more friends. At Michelle's request there will be no services. Celebration of life info posted asap due to COVID19 Virus.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 17, 2020.