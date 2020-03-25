|
Marina Gallardo Abalahin Marina Gallardo Abalahin, born September 11, 1919 in Angeles, Pampanga, Philippines passed peacefully on March 19, 2020 in University Place, Washington at the age of 100. Marina, the oldest of 7 siblings, grew up in the Philippines. She met her loving husband, Asterio, during World War II, while she worked as a laundress for the American troops stationed in Manila. In 1948, their first of 5 children, Angelito, was born. While Asterio's deployments took him around the world to Korea and Germany, Marina continued to live in Camiling, Tarlac raising their growing family. In 1960, Asterio was assigned to Fort Lewis Army Base and in 1962 the family relocated to Lakewood, Washington and in 1971 settled in University Place in a small 3-bedroom house. For the next 45 years, Marina's home was filled with life. Her first grandchild was born in 1971 when her youngest was just 7 years old. She became the magnet for her rapidly expanding extended family. Marina, now Grandma, opened her heart, and her home, whenever her children, grandchildren, mother, siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews or friends needed a place to land. Sometimes it was only a few weeks, for others, it was months or years. As soon as anyone walked in the door, the first thing she would say was "Are you hungry? Here, come and eat!" When Marina wasn't cooking, she was gardening. The backyard overflowed with vegetables and the front yard with roses, azaeleas and rhododendrons. Her other pastimes were fishing and of course, bingo. And there are many who might still have one of her macramé creations. At the age of 95, Marina moved her "home base" eastward. First to Ellicott City, Maryland then Romulus, New York where she lived with her daughter Virginia's extended family. The east coast was a fun adventure, and she loved it, but she was eager to return to Papa, who had passed away in 1991. Marina returned to live in Washington last summer and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends from near and far. Marina was preceded in death by her husband, Asterio and son, Angelito, mother Lazara Gallardo, and sibilngs Pastor, Norberto, Zeneida and Lourdes. She is survived by her children Virginia (Paul) Berg, Rodolfo (Nancy), Oscar (Paula) and Lamar (Rick) Haggart; siblings Carmen Casal and Angelita Tuazon; 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; and countless nieces, nephews. Current restrictions on social gatherings prevent our family from having memorial services, but there will be a celebration of life later this summer or early fall. Tributes may be left on Marina's page at https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/Marina-Abalahin/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 25, 2020