Barbara Rosenthal Barbara Rosenthal passed away from natural causes on May 4, 2020 in Bellevue, WA. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren who arrived from various corners of the country to be with her before she passed. She was born Barbara Eve Miller on Sept 11, 1935 in Rockford IL. Barbara was a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, MO where she met Richard Rosenthal while he was a chaplain in the Army. They married in 1955 and moved to Tacoma WA where Richard served as the Rabbi for Temple Beth El for 44 years. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother. She was active in the Temple Sisterhood, Hadassah, and League of Women Voters. Her greatest love was family - her grandchildren in particular. She loved to travel, with her husband Dick and close friends, or to be with her grandkids. Following her husband Dick's untimely passing in 1999 Barbara worked to preserve his legacy as a Judaic scholar and beloved community leader. Barbara was known for telling it like it is - you always knew where you stood with her. Her family delighted in her often hilarious malapropisms. She is remembered as incredibly loving, generous, nurturing and a loyal friend. She is survived by her son David (Elizabeth) Rosenthal, daughter Deborah Calderon (Jack), daughter-in law Ardys Rosenthal and grandchildren Rochelle and Michaela Calderon, Alyssa and Benjamin Rosenthal, and Hannah, Robert and Daniel Rosenthal. She was predeceased by her husband Rabbi Richard Rosenthal and son Robert Rosenthal. Barbara was buried next to her husband and son at Home of Peace Cemetery in Lakewood, WA. Donations may be made to the Rabbi Richard Rosenthal Fund at Temple Beth El, Tacoma WA tbetacoma.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 14, 2020.