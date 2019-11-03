|
Robert E Bocott May 18, 1926 - Oct 20, 2019 Bob passed away on October 20th at the age of 93. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Herbert and Editha, son Robert Jr., wife of 64 years Marian, sister Betty Cayton, brother Jack Bocott, nephew Grant Gayton. Bob is survived by sisters Audrey Lazar, Shirley Hilst, son Thomas (Cindy) Bocott, daughter Susan Thomas, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and many neices and nephews. He enjoyed a very active life in which he made many life long friends; Dan, Jim, Tom and Butch to name a few who looked in on him and took great care of him. He will be greatly missed. As per his request, there will be no service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019