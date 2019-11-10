|
Larry Ray Deane July 24, 1947 - November 1, 2019 Larry was born in Tacoma and left us peacefully after a short stay at Tacoma General Hospital due to multiple organ failure. The son of Ray and Imogene Deane, brother of Lorraine (Lori) and her husband Bob Pippin, and many cousins. Larry was a proud 1965 graduate of Clover Park High School. He was a decorated Army SGT. E-5 Vietnam Vet. who was very proud to do his patriotic duty from 1966 - 1968. He spent a short time at Olympic College and then started his career at the US Postal Service where he retired in 2002. Larry will be so sadly missed by all that knew him. He was a special person who greatly enjoyed socializing with his friends daily, new and many were lifelong. He liked to throw parties which everyone showed up for, and were nights or weekends to remember. He loved the Seahawks and the Huskies, never missed a game, and loved talking sports. He loved his boats, fishing and his membership with Carling Yacht Club. He loved driving his Corvette and XLR Cadillac sport cars and big Ram Truck. He loved having fun with Facebook and was passionate about the beautiful flowers he grew in his backyard. Larry had a love for many things. Larry was a very unique, sensitive, opinionated, maybe even a stubborn man who definitely lived life his way. He was alot of fun, he was loved very much and will be missed terribly. Please join us for a toast and celebration of his life being held Friday, November, 15th at Johnny's Dock, 1900 E D Street, Tacoma, in the banquet room from 2:00pm - 5:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019