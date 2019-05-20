|
Linda Marie (Fabry) McIntosh 10-20-1944 - 04-24-2019 Linda left us to be with her parents and sister on April 24 peacefully in her sleep. Linda was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. She was happiest when she was helping someone. She was beautiful, inside and out. We will miss her smile and her way of making everyone around her feel special. She leaves behind daughters Denise (Brian) Halverson of Scobey, Mt and Shawna (Steven) Casey of Albuquerque, NM, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren as well as two nephews and one niece that were very special to her. Services will be held this summer at Mountain View.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 20, 2019