Dorothea "Dotty" (Boesel) Nichols 1923-2019 Dottie Nichols was born Dorothea Mae Boesel to Albert and Clara Boesel on June 25, 1923. She was raised in Winthrop, WA, with her five brothers. Moving to Tacoma, WA, Dottie entered the civil service, working in accounting at Fort Lewis for 30 years until her retirement in 1978. After a first marriage to Richard Jones, she met and married Hobart "Nick" Nichols in 1976. Nick and Dottie lived happily in Spanaway, WA, until Nick's death in 2003. Dottie remained an active member of Lake City Community Church throughout her life. She passed away on June 17, 2019. Dottie is survived by her brother Don, step-children Donna, Becky, and Scott, and many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. See mountainviewtacoma.com for full remembrance and memorial service details.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019
