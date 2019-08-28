|
Esther Schneider Born January 9th, 1929 was surrounded by loved ones as she went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, daughter Sharon Pederson and sons Dennis and Wayne Schneider. She leaves behind her loving sister Darlene (Jim) Little and son Bruce (Kory) Pederson. She was the mother of 4 children and most proud of being a second mom and grandma to her 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren to include 3 more due this year! Grandma was passionate about giving her time to the children in her community. She was a lifetime volunteer of The Summit Parkland Youth Association and retired as everyone's favorite "gma" bus driver for Franklin Pierce School District. Grandma was a beloved soul, and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to truly know the depths of her love and kindness. Services to be held: Friday, August 30 @ 1 PM Aspen Chapel Celebration of Life Center Building Mt. View Funeral Home 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, WA, 98499
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 28, 2019