Margarete Lore Srivastava 3/17/38 - 3/29/19 She was born in Unterweissach, Germany to her mother, Luise Martha Erb & father, Wilhelm Eugen Erb Margaret received her nursing degree in 1958, immigrated to the US in 1961 and practiced nursing in NYC for several years. She met the love of her life, Harish, while visiting friends in Toronto, Canada, on memorial day weekend 1968. They got engaged on 12/24/68 and married 3/28/70. After the birth of their second son, they moved to Germany for 1 year to be near family. When a job opportunity emerged in the U.S., the family relocated in 1978 to Seattle, Wa. Margarete loved working with children and worked for the Renton School District until 2005. She and Harish would travel regularly to visit family and friends, alternating between India and Germany. Her greatest love was for her family and friends. It would be hard to find anyone happier than she was when she was spending time with her grandchildren. But Margarete was a lover of life in general; she had a passion for traveling, the opera, flowers, gardening and the natural world. She was truly one that lived her life with positivity and believed in living in the moment. Margarete battled cancer for several years; and unexpectedly passed away from complications while visiting family and friends near Frankfurt, Germany. She passed away while surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Harish Srivastava; her two sons, Vivek & Anil Srivastava; her grandchildren, Ravi & Zara Srivastava; her 2 daughter-in-laws, Cammi & Allison Srivastava; and her 3 siblings Hans-Martin Erb, Liselotte Erb-Sartoros and Irmgard Tanbo. A celebration of life will be held at Renton First United Methodist Church in Renton on Sat, May 4th at 1:00PM.

