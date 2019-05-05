Resources More Obituaries for STENGER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? STENGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers Roy T. Stenger Roy T. Stenger passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 10, 2018 in a Senior living community less than two miles from where he was born. Roy (Bud) was born on January 24,1931 in a Tacoma home built by his grandfather. Roy graduated from Lincoln High School. He proudly served in the US Navy and loved to tell tales of his experiences. While in the Navy he met the love if his life, Nadine, his wife of over 65 years. He attended the College of Puget Sound class of 1954and later earned his Master's Degree from the University of Puget Sound in 1964. Roy was hired by the Tacoma School District to teach Art at the brand new Meeker Junior High School in 1954. After a few years he transferred to teach Art at Mount Tahoma High School, where he taught until retirement in 1986. Roy was a popular teacher and inspired many students to expand their love of all types of art. He has remained in contact with many of his former students. Roy was a very talented and versatile artist, he was accomplished in, sculpture, drawing, painting and ceramics. He had a large shop and could be found nights and weekends working on projects. Mainly metal sculpture, where he excelled and became quite famous. His work was displayed across the US, he had many one man shows. His largest creation was a life size ostrich which he wrapped in black plastic, placed it upright in a U-Haul trailer and drove it to the Napa Valley in California. You can only imagine the looks he received. He also loved to build furniture, cabinets, anything wood. Roy & Nadine enjoyed traveling and visited many countries around the world. In 1998 the Stenger family got together every weekend building a family cabin on Hood Canal. Roy enjoyed figuring out all the details of how to best build the cabin, it is really a beautiful beach house. But some of the happiest times were spent, with lifelong friends, camping, family gatherings and watching grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in programs and sporting events. They brought such joy to his life. Roy is survived by his wife Nadine. Children, Kirk, Mary, Kent & Lorraine. Grandchildren, Jason, Stacy, Sam, Lindsay, Sarah, David, Allie, Spencer, Alicia, & Whitney. Great Grandchildren, Cody, Anna & Jack along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Margaret. Sister Nadine, Brother-in-law Mel, Nephew Steve, wife Connie & Nephew Glen. Roy did not wish to have a public service.

