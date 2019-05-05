Resources More Obituaries for STENGER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? STENGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nadine G. Stenger Nadine Stenger passed away after a rapid decline in her health on April 8, 2019. Nadine was born on November 17, 1932 in Shelton Washington. Recently, she resided at The Village Senior Living Community, in the Memory Care Section, less than two miles from where she lived for over 47 years. Nadine received wonderful care at the Village and absolutely loved it. She especially enjoyed not having to cook and clean every day.Nadine graduated from Stadium High School.Then attended and graduated from the College of Puget Sound, class of 1953. She maintained strong friendships throughout her life with many of her classmates. While in college she met the love if her life, Roy (Bud) her husband of over 65 years. Nadine was an elementary school teacher and spent most of her career teaching at Geiger Elementary School in the Tacoma School District, retiring in 1985. Nadine was a popular teacher and inspired many students.She liked to use hard candy as a reward for good work and behavior. Tacoma is a small community, she loved bumping into former students. Nadine loved gardening, she would spend many hours in the spring and summer outdoors cultivating the raised vegetable beds Roy built for her. Much of the yard had a variety of native plants, shrubs and trees. She enjoyed creating arrangements with all the various foliage and flowers. Roy & Nadine enjoyed traveling and visited many countries around the world. In 1998 the Stenger family got together every weekend building a family cabin on Hood Canal. She enjoyed baking cookies and planning meals for the family work crew. She called it a cabin, but it is really a beautiful beach house. Some of the happiest times were spent, with lifelong friends, camping, family gatherings and watching grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in programs and sporting events. They brought such joy to her life. Even in her last week she would ask how family members were doing, they never left her mind. Nadine is survived by her children, Kirk, Mary, Kent & Lorraine. Grandchildren, Jason, Stacy, Sam, Lindsay, Sarah, David, Allie, Spencer, Alicia, & Whitney. Great Grandchildren, Cody, Anna & Jack along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy, parents May and Ambrose and Sister Janice. Nadine did not wish to have a public service.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries