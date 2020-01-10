|
|
Harry Thomas Wagar 1933 - 2019 Harry passed peacefully December 30th 2019 at Brighten adult care home, in Orting at the age of 86 years younge. Harry was born in Bantry, North Dakota on his families farm to father George and Mother florence Wagar. He entered the Navy in 1953, serving until October 21st 1955. harry served aboard the USS Palau C.V.E, in Korea. after returning, he was stationed in Green Cove Springs, Florida. He then married Ruth (thornson) Wagar on November 19, 1955. Harry was employed for 9 years at Boeing he also worked for many years at various cabinet shops. he loved his job ad was a great wood worker. Survived by his wife Ruth, 3 children Brian(chyrl),Rita and Scott(Theresa), four grandchildren, Chris(Amanda), Stephanie(Brandon), Hannah and Shane(Tasha),five great grandchildren, Braden, Tanner, McKinley, Maverick and Lynkin. Two sisters Gen and Linda. Service will be held:1/10/2020 @ 12:30 pm @ Sumner Voiles Funeral Home Cemertary: Sumner Cemetary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 10, 2020