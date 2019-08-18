|
Claire Michael Wayno Beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019,a few days after his 94th birthday. Claire was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, then joined the Coast Guard during WWII. He worked for the Pacific Northwest Bell phone company for 37 years. He lived in Tacoma for most of his life, moving to Gig Harbor for this retirement. He loved his cars, his home and enjoyed his yearly trips to the Oregon Coast and other travel destinations. He is survived by his wife Barbara Rae (married 74 years), his two children, Tom and Sue (Webster), four grandchildren, Jason, Aaron, Clint (Webster), and Lisa (Webster) and one great grandson, Carson. A private family grave site service will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery on August 20, at 2:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019