Judge A'Lan S. Hutchinson Former Pierce County Judge A'Lan Stanton Hutchinson, who served in the Eatonville area for 20 years in the 1980s and '90s, died December 1 at the age of 92 at his home in Edgewood. In 1997, Hutchinson was voted Outstanding District Court Judge by the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Hutchinson is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Soon Jung Hutchinson, 82, of Edgewood, and by his ten children, Robert Hutchinson, 62, of San Clemente, California; Eileen Hutchinson, 61, of Kent; Kevin Kelly Hutchinson, 59, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Sheila Tiffany, 59, of Puyallup; Mike Hutchinson, 57, of Olympia; Tim Hutchinson, 57, of Tacoma; Barney Hutchinson, 55, of Gig Harbor; Jack Hutchinson, 54, of Federal Way; Brendon Hutchinson, 51, of Tacoma; and Kathleen Hutchinson, 51, of Gig Harbor. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at All Saints Church in Puyallup. See the full obituary at www.hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019