Aaron Grissom Aaron, 33, was taken from us due to a motorcycle accident on September 8, 2020. He is survived by his parents Carole Hunsperger and David Grissom, his grandmother Millicent Hunsperger as well as numerous family members, friends and his loving companion Dulce Paola. A celebration of Aaron's life will be held at a later date. Please share memories & condolences at www.edwardsmemorial.com Donations may be made in Aaron's name to Emergency Food Network at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=efoodnet&id=106