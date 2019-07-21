Abby Elizabeth West September 2, 1969 - June 17, 2019 Abby Elizabeth West, beloved daughter, wife, and mother passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 49, fighting cancer to the end in a battle that began almost ten years earlier, a day after her 40th birthday. Abby was born and raised in University Place, and graduated from Curtis High School in 1988, and soon thereafter the beautiful and energetic cheerleader from Curtis enlisted in the Army, which took her on a journey to Europe and the Middle East, where she served in Operation Desert Storm. Afterwards Abby's patriotism led her to join the Washington National Guard in 1992 and soon her talents and dynamic personality, made her a trailblazer for women in the military. While assigned to the 1041 st Transportation Company, she and LTC Tamara Brathoude became the first all-female command team, Abby became the first woman Command Sergeant Major within the 81 st Brigade and then the first woman CSM of the 96th Troop Command and finally, she became the first female Land Component CSM overseeing the morale and welfare of more than 5,800 soldiers. Although her accomplishments in the military were extraordinary she managed during that time to obtain her bachelor's degree from the University of Washington in Tacoma. Abby was always able to provide support to family and friends wherever there was a need, she loved hosting family and friends for holiday get-togethers, exuding joy and humor from preparation through cleanup. Most important to Abby was making sure the kids made it to all their activities, practices and sporting events that she loved, watching proudly and cheering loudly. Abby's greatest accomplishment, and reward, was raising her two wonderful children, Riley and Katherine (and her husband) who were clearly her greatest love. What was so extraordinary about Abby was her ability to do all this while she was battling cancer. Abby always had a positive attitude toward family, friends, coworkers and the healthcare providers who cared for her. Abby had a kind word and gave comfort to all those she touched. She was one to put everyone else first. All who knew Abby will miss her positive attitude, wonderful laugh and incredible smile. Her unique spirit brought so much to this world, but happily she leaves behind her most important legacies, her son Riley and daughter Katherine. Abby is survived by her children, husband Jerry, mother and father Azile and Bob Bennett and brother Rob Bennett, along with all the West family. Abby would be happy if people made donations to their favorite cause or perform an unexpected act of kindness while having her in their thoughts. The family will have a private remembrance for Abby. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019