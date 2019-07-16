Home

Ada D. Ehli Ada D. Ehli, age 94, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2019. Ada is survived by sons Colin (Joyce), Cal (Randi) and Curt (Darla), 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and sisters Jean Tesch and Donna Fluto. Ada was predeceased by Al Ehli, her husband of 70 years and sister Delores Froehlich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Visitation Catholic Church, 3314 So 58th St, Tacoma, WA 98409 at 1:00 pm on Thursday July 18th with a reception following. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations in Ada's memory may be made to the Visitation STEM Academy, 3306 So. 58th St, Tacoma, WA 98409. An expanded obituary can be found at pipermorleymellingerfh.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 16, 2019
