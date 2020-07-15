Ada Mae Guizzetti You can call me Ada, Ada May, Ada May Sweet, Ada May Guizzetti, or Ada "May Not". Ada Mae, loved people, loved life and making others smile. When you would capture her at her finest, she would say, "Roll Ya for a Dollar" for music of course! Amazing enough she was always the "Winner". Her first song of choice was "What a Wonderful World, (1967) Louise Armstrong." She was born in Buffalo, New York, December 16, 1946 to Josephine Cureo and Albert Yourdon. She passed on July 6th 2020 in her home in Tacoma Washington. She is survived by her significant other Ron Bloomfield, Ex-husband, Edward Sweet, 2 Children, Donna Marie Sweet and Jerry Wagner, Michael and Michel Sweet, 2 Grandchildren, Bradley and Ashley Sweet, Christopher Sweet and 1 Great Granddaughter, Emery Mae Sweet. Survived Siblings: Josephine and Dave Clark, Novella and James Schoeter, Marianne and Skip Griswald, Phil Yourdon, Louie Yourdon, Paul Yourdon, Ronnie Yourdon, David and Holly Yourdon and Mark Yourdon. And many nieces, nephews and cousins. Not to mention the many individuals who supported and cherished her. "You know who you are." Your Wings were Ready, My Heart Was Not. "You Will Always Be My Sunshine" Love you More Mumsy Your Darling Daughter, Donnamarie. In lieu of a service Ada's last wish is for everyone to carry on her memory and continue to keep her family in your prayers.



