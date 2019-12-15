|
Adolph Chromey 11/21/1925-12/10/2019 Adolph Chromey 94 died 12-10-2019 Frank and Mary Chromey moved from Minnesota with their 6 children to Cowlitz Prairie by Toledo, WA, where Adolph was born 11-21-1925. Baptized, 1 st Communion, Confirmation, Altar boy and Married at St Francis Church. Employed with Fuller Paint 1951-1966, employed with Parker Paint 1966-1988. Lifelong member of the Tacoma Elks and Tacoma Eagles. Adolph and Phyllis were married 68 years. After retirement they spent many hours in their garden, Reno and many trips around the USA. Adolph always kept the cars and trucks clean and waxed. Preceded in death were his parents, Frank and Mary, his brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis. Sons: Wilfred (Kathy) Chromey and Paul (Debbie) Chromey. Grandchildren: David Chromey, Sheryl (Tim) Ostrander, Adam (Evelyn) Chromey, Rachel (Steven Herrera) Chromey, Alisha Chromey and Darren Chromey. Great grandchildren: Adam Jr. and Ayden Chromey and Alexander and Avangeline Herrera. Adolph was a strong advocate for the Bill of Rights, Constitution of the United States of America and a strong advocate of freedom for the citizens of the United States of America. Adolph will be greatly missed. Rosary, Mass and Graveside Service will be held at St. Francis Mission in Toldeo, Washington on December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019