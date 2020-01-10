Home

New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint John Bosco Church
10508 112th St SW
Lakewood, WA
View Map
Adolph Hubert Kirby Obituary
Adolph Hubert Kirby Adolph Hubert Kirby "Kirby", 88, of Lakewood, Washington departed us December 21, 2019. Born to Harrison B. Kirby and Jessie Bell West in Kansas City, Missouri in the winter of 1931, the fifth of six brothers. Kirby, as his friends and family called him, lived a full life starting in Kansas City where he developed his taste for jazz and the art of barbecuing. He played the upright bass and had a beautiful singing voice, enjoyed camping, international travel, tinkering, remodeling the house and working on cars. Kirby served his country in the Army Medical Service Corps in Japan, Korea and Vietnam with stations in Italy, West Germany and Fort Ord, California to name a few. After 28 years in the military he retired to the great Northwest which he loved for it's mild weather, natural beauty and "live__let live" attitude. He went on to work for Children's Orthopedic Hospital and Seattle Veterans Hospital for another 17 years. Kirby leaves behind his loving wife, Rosa, who he met in Viareggio, Italy and married 60 years ago in Milano; Three children - Anthony, Annabella, Odette, grandchild Colby and in-laws. Thanks to the caring doctors and staff at Madigan, Lakewood and Restil VA. A funeral service and reception will be held 11am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Saint John Bosco Church, 10508 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA. Graveside service with military honors following at New Tacoma Cemetery, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA. Guestbookat newtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 10, 2020
