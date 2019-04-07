|
AGNES E. PURVIS Agnes had a peaceful passing at age 96 on March 20, 2019. She had a zest for life and left an unending trail of memories. Services will be held on Saturday, April 13th. Please wear green or bright colors. The open invitation for a brief graveside service will be held at the Sumner Cemetery on Valley Ave. at 10 a.m. At 12:00 the memorial service, lead by Pastor John Vaswig, will be at Mt. View Lutheran Church on 122nd St. in Edgewood, followed by a luncheon. Heartfelt gratitude for the loving care given at Pioneer House in Puyallup, and health management through the Franciscan Palliative and Hospice team. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. View Lutheran Church Mission Endowment Fund, or chifranciscan.org. Please read a loving tribute, plus share memories, at www.curnowfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019