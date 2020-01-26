|
|
Agnes Marie Cambridge Agnes was born in Los Angeles to Italian parents, Lorenzo and Pierina Meli, on October 27, 1921. She passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on December 26, 2019, following a stroke. Agnes was a dedicated math teacher in California and Washington for decades. Following retirement, Agnes volunteered for 27 years and over 35,000 hours at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood, WA. In 2010, Agnes and her husband Richard, now deceased, generously donated funding for a remodeled admitting area at the hospital, The Cambridge Admitting Center. An avid knitter, Agnes made countless purple baby hats for the Purple Cap Program, an awareness program for new parents to prevent shaken babies. Agnes is survived by her niece, Carolyn Wells; nephew, Ralph Wells (Elizabeth); great nephew, Justin Wells (Tomoyo); and great-great nephew, Milo. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John Bosco Church, 10508 112th St., Lakewood, WA. Please visit our guest book at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020