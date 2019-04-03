Agnes Purvis Agnes Elizabeth Purvis was born in Oakland, CA on April 2, 1923, joining a family of three brothers and two sisters. She married Ed Purvis April 9, 1942 in CA. They settled in Puyallup, WA, when he came home after serving in the Army on Tinian Island. She had strong roots in California, so Ed promised a yearly trip there if they stayed in WA and keep his job with Ma Bell Telephone Co. She joined the Mt. View Lutheran Church in 1946 and her service and dedication to the life of the church continued until February of 2015 when the low blood count diagnosis was discovered, putting her into mandatory retirement. Agnes never met a stranger - when Jeff was very young, he asked if Grandma knew everyone in the world, he was told, "she's working on it!" She carried a camera to all gatherings and filled hundreds (no exaggeration) of albums with photos and memorabilia. When there is an occasional photo of her, she was captured laughing with unwavering abandon. She celebrated every holiday to the highest degree, to include creative costumes for herself, and wearing GREEN from head to toe on St. Patrick's Day. Aggie never missed a Daffodil Parade and introduced 2 generations to this fun event. Memorial Day included a trip to the cemetery with buckets full of flowers to place on grave sites after cleaning headstones and pulling weeds. Love lives on through her son Norm, daughter Sharon, 7 grandchildren, 20 great-grands, neighbors and world-wide acquaintances. Please leave a story, favorite memory or comment to help create a tribute to this amazing lady! www.curnowfuneralhome.com

