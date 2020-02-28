|
|
Ailsa MacLean Peterson January 26, 1929 - February 21, 2020 Born on January 26, 1929, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Andrew and Christine (Clark) Holden, Ailsa passed quietly away at the age of 91. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Norman; her 3 children: Barbara Peterson of Milton, WA, Nancy Nibert (Ron) of Chiefland, FL, Norman Peterson (Helen) of Palm Harbor, FL; 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandson. A loving mother, she spent endless time organizing and supporting her children's dancing lessons, birthday parties, cub scouts, music lessons, swimming lessons, ball games, college. When her children started college, she trained as a Certified Nursing Assistant and enrolled in computer programing at Clearwater JC in the days of Fortran, Pascal, and Cobal. She graduated with an Associate's Degree in 1972. Ailsa continued to use her personal computer to record genealogy and family stories with photos, maintain a detailed spreadsheet, and play solitaire. At 90 years old she again used her computer to submit their tax forms. She loved to read, play bridge, meet new people, see old friends, sew, knit, crochet, travel. She knitted small hats to donate to newborns with addictions, and annually donated 3 dolls to Toys for Tots (one thankful symbol for each of her own children.) Ailsa was pleased to participate in organizations such as the Eastern Star, Clan MacLean Association, and assist at the polls during elections. She's a very proud Scot. She was kind, honest, always smiled, laughed a lot, and was grateful for everything that people did for her. We thank you Ailsa/Mom for being my wife/our mother. Rest in peace. A small service to celebrate Ailsa's life will be held on March 2 at Yahn and Son Funeral Home in Auburn, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 28, 2020