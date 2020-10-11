Akie Alford

February 13, 1928 - October 3, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Akie Alford - loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed peacefully in her sleep on October 3, 2020. Strong-willed, hardworking and family-focused, Akie was born in Miyazaki Ken on February 13, 1928 and raised in Kumamoto, Japan. She married her husband Horace Alford who served in the U.S Army and became a military wife. Well-travelled and having lived in various states and countries such as Japan and Germany, she and Horace ultimately settled in Tacoma, Washington in 1963 with their five children. She was a resident of Tacoma for 57 years and took pride in raising, creating memories and providing for her family, even taking positions at Nally's Fine Foods, Pederson Fryers and Fuji 10 cent store. Akie was a certified master artisan of Sosaku Ningyo-Japanese doll making, silk bonsai plant making and embroidery. She played the koto and practiced traditional cultural Japanese dance. Akie loved traveling the world and cruising, gardening in her lush backyard, mushroom picking at Mt. Rainier, cooking for her friends and family and long scenic car rides. She is preceded in death by husband Horace Alford and daughter Laura Miller and survived by three sons Bart, James, Gary Alford and daughter Dorothy Harmon Lumpkins. Akie was fortunate to have five granddaughters Akie Mansfield, Taneika Harmon Kilpatrick, Pristina Alford, Christina Miller, and Michi Harmon. Additionally blessed with four grandsons Albert and Gary Koston, Eldridge and Fredrick Harmon and many great grandchildren. Akie was a dedicated member of SGI USA where she practiced Nichiren Buddhism for over 45 years. We love you Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma, you will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at New Tacoma Cemetery Chambers Creek Chapel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store