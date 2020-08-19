Al Tone So we have to say goodbye as sad as I am. My Loves of all loves has left this world to go to Glory. My husband, my love, my best friend. Al was born on February 11, 1930. His last day on this earth was July 29th, 2020. As he died at 11am at St. Joseph Hospital. I can only say one thousand plus good things about my husband of 37 years and then some. As he makes his way to the pearly gates of heaven, he leaves his loving wife BJ (Billie Joe), his brother in law Joe Karuza, 2 daughters Brenda Thompson and Susie Tone, his stepdaughter Wanda Diane Hjalseth, Stepson-John Floyd Anthony and David Rolland Anthony, He has a host of wonderful grand children, Steven, Joshua, David JR, John, Donald, April, Julia, Alisha, Haley, Heather, our great grand children Aleyna, Kayla and Bailey and our great great grand children Addy and Malachi who Al Loved them all so much. As we mourn his passing, We will miss his gentleness and sweet nature of kindness. Now that he is gone home, he will be with his mother (Sarah), father (Robert) brother (Bill), his son (Robert) and many other friends. Rest well My love. Know that you will always be missed and never forgotten. SO fly, fly and remember that I will be there soon. Please be there to open the gate and meet me with your wonderful smile and a kiss.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store