Alan Abicht "Big Al" Alan died unexpectedly at his home in Shelton, WA. on Thursday August 22, 2019, one month after his 61st birthday. Alan was born at Madigan Army Hospital, the son of Captain Wolfram Abicht U.S.A.F and Edith Abicht. He lived his entire life in Western Washington. A graduate of Stadium High School, he told his parents that he was not interested in enrolling in college and was initially pleased to find a position in the local lumber industry. He loved learning they paid overtime! Alan's "Glory Days" were spent at his successful landscape material business "A and M Services" located on Canyon road in Puyallup. Here he enjoyed conversation with his customers, loading their trucks with beauty bark, top soil, red rock and gravel. If you didn't have a truck of your own, he would deliver to your home. He was devoted to this business, often working 24 / 7. The beautification of landscaping across the South Sound is partially the result of his efforts. Betty Howitz, his longtime partner was also fully involved in his business pursuits. Alan later purchased the commercial property Weather Vane in University Place, becoming a landlord. The two buildings officed varied renters including a beauty shop and a small bakery. He is lovingly missed by his partner of 21 years and guardian angel Betty and her family; mother Edith; sister Linda and brother-in-law Len and family; and brother David and sister-in-law Kim and family. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church located at 310 North "K" Street, Tacoma on Saturday September 21 at 11am with reception following in Wells Hall. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to in his memory. May he rest in Peace and rise in Glory
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019